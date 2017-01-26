England internationals Haseeb Hameed and Ben Duckett to play for the MCC
England internationals Haseeb Hameed and Ben Duckett will both represent Marylebone Cricket Club in March's Champion County clash with Middlesex. The pair, who both made their England Test debuts this winter, are part of a young MCC side that will take on the county champions in the annual day-night four-day clash in Abu Dhabi.
