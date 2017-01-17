England exorcise Kolkata demons with ...

England exorcise Kolkata demons with last-ball victory over India

11 hrs ago

England exorcised their Kolkata demons by securing a nerve-shredding last-ball victory in the third one-day international against India, finally ending a winless winter in the country. England had never won an ODI at Eden Gardens before and nine months ago saw the World Twenty20 slip from their grasp at the ground when West Indian Carlos Brathwaite clubbed Ben Stokes for four successive sixes in the final over.

Chicago, IL

