England await decision over umpire Ch...

England await decision over umpire Chettithody Shamshuddin for Twenty20 decider

15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Echo

England are waiting to find out if umpire Chettithody Shamshuddin will stand in their Twenty20 series decider against India on Wednesday. Shamshuddin's decision-making left a lot to be desired during Sunday's match in Nagpur, denying England a couple of strong lbw shouts then giving Joe Root out by the same method in a dramatic final over despite a sizeable inside edge.

