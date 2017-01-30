England await decision over umpire Chettithody Shamshuddin for Twenty20 decider
England are waiting to find out if umpire Chettithody Shamshuddin will stand in their Twenty20 series decider against India on Wednesday. Shamshuddin's decision-making left a lot to be desired during Sunday's match in Nagpur, denying England a couple of strong lbw shouts then giving Joe Root out by the same method in a dramatic final over despite a sizeable inside edge.
