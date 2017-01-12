Eddie Howe insists Bournemouth have n...

Eddie Howe insists Bournemouth have not made a move for John Terry

The Cherries had been linked with a temporary deal for the Blues veteran, who has not been a regular for Antonio Conte's Premier League leaders this season. While Howe is an admirer of the 36-year-old former England skipper, and has seen his own defensive options depleted after Chelsea recalled Nathan Ake early from a season-long loan, he says no deal is currently under consideration.

