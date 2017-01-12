Eddie Howe insists Bournemouth have not made a move for John Terry
The Cherries had been linked with a temporary deal for the Blues veteran, who has not been a regular for Antonio Conte's Premier League leaders this season. While Howe is an admirer of the 36-year-old former England skipper, and has seen his own defensive options depleted after Chelsea recalled Nathan Ake early from a season-long loan, he says no deal is currently under consideration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Lancashire.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners Miranda Looks To Be Headed To The Bullpen
|2 hr
|johnnyj
|1
|Browns 49 mins ago 10:55 p.m.Let the quarterbac...
|3 hr
|Drunk Bernie Kosar
|2
|Welcome to Lancashire - dogging capital of the UK
|4 hr
|Parden Pard
|2
|Bruce Lee: trip to Oakland
|4 hr
|andrewsmith85
|1
|Charter Oak takes charge (Dec '08)
|18 hr
|Wiseguy
|26
|Vikings DE Danielle Hunter one of the 'Top 25 u...
|19 hr
|Purple Faithful
|4
|Western Michigan heads to Illinois as a favorite
|20 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|73
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC