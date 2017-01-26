Dyche not taking Snodgrass signing fo...

Dyche not taking Snodgrass signing for granted as Marney ruled out for season

Sean Dyche insists Burnley could still be gazumped in the race to sign Hull's Robert Snodgrass, while confirming fellow midfielder Dean Marney has been ruled out for the season. The Clarets had an offer in the region of A 10million accepted for Scotland international Snodgrass on Wednesday, yet they are not the only admirers of a man who has scored 12 times in 28 games for club and country this term.

