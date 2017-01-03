Driver Pascal Wehrlein scored a championship point for Manor in 2016
The team failed to secure fresh investment ahead of the 2017 season, which begins with the Australian Grand Prix on March 26, putting hundreds of jobs and their future in the sport at risk. Geoff Rowley, joint administrator at FRP Advisory, acknowledged the team need significant ongoing investment if they are to continue competing in F1.
