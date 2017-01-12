Diego Costa's Chelsea future uncertai...

Diego Costa's Chelsea future uncertain after being dropped for Leicester clash

Read more: Hereford Times

Diego Costa's future at Chelsea is in doubt after he was left out of the squad for Saturday's match at Leicester The striker, however, expressed his support for his team-mates late on Friday night by posting a photo on Instagram from the Blues' win over Tottenham in November, along with the caption: " Come on Chelsea!!!", plus a heart emoji. Chelsea declined to comment on reports that the 28-year-old had had a disagreement with head coach Antonio Conte and his coaching staff and has been training alone this week.

