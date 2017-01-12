Devin Booker has 39 points, Suns beat Spurs in Mexico City
The 20-year-old Booker scored a career-high 39 points for the second game in a row and the Phoenix Suns beat the San Antonio Spurs 108-105 on Saturday in the fifth regular-season game in the country. Booker, whose grandfather is from Mexico, was 12 of 22 from the field.
