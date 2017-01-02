De Minaur, Whittington get wild cards for Australian Open

Australian Open organizers have given 17-year-old Alex De Minaur and Andrew Whittington wild-card entries to the season's first grand slam tournament. De Minaur, a Wimbledon junior finalist last year, beat top-seeded Mikhail Kukushkin in the qualifying tournament for the Brisbane International, where he is set to make his ATP main draw debut this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.