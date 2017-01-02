De Minaur, Whittington get wild cards...

De Minaur, Whittington get wild cards for Australian Open

Australian Open organizers have given 17-year-old Alex De Minaur and Andrew Whittington wild-card entries to the season's first grand slam tournament. De Minaur, a Wimbledon junior finalist last year, beat top-seeded Mikhail Kukushkin in the qualifying tournament for the Brisbane International, where he is set to make his ATP main draw debut this week.

