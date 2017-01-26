David Weir believes the decision to r...

David Weir believes the decision to retire from representing Great Britain was the

Earlier this month, the 37-year-old expressed his discontent with the national governing body on Twitter, declaring he would never wear a British vest again and claiming he had been "let down again". Weir announced the London Marathon on April 23 would be his last race during his final ''terrible'' Paralympics in Rio and that he would not compete at the IPC Athletics World Championships in the capital during July.

