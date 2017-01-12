David Sullivan: I won't let Dimitri Payet leave West Ham this month
France star Payet this week rocked the Hammers by telling them he wants to quit the club and has refused to play against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon. The 29-year-old, who signed a bumper A 125,000-a-week five-year contract last February, is understood to want a move back to former club Marseille.
