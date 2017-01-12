Dan Evans sealed a convincing victory...

Dan Evans sealed a convincing victory after an hour and 56 minutes at the Australian Open

Britain's Dan Evans booked an Australian Open showdown with Marin Cilic after he beat Argentina's Facundo Bagnis to reach the second round. Evans saved three set points against Bagnis before taking the opening set in a tie-break and he never looked back as the British number three sealed an impressive 7-6 6-3 6-1 victory.

