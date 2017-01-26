Dan Evans becomes British number two ...

Dan Evans becomes British number two at career-high ranking of 45

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Malvern Gazette

Dan Evans is the new British number two after his impressive run to the fourth round of the Australian Open. The 26-year-old is enjoying the best spell of his career and built on his first tour final in Sydney with a best-ever grand slam performance at Melbourne Park, where he beat Marin Cilic on his way to the l ast 16. With Andy Murray retaining his number one ranking despite a shock early exit in Australia, it is the first time in 11 years that there has been three British men in the top 50 when Murray, Tim Henman and Greg Rusedski were all present.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malvern Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) 46 min hypergymco 167
Too many blacks in the NFL (Aug '09) 9 hr PlaterPharts 64
News Carl Frampton loses WBA featherweight title in ... 20 hr NotEnoughPharts 2
News Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia against Russia in... 22 hr FirsrPhartz 5
News Syracuse 82 - Florida State 72: Orange take dow... 22 hr MaintainPhartz 2
News Woman Still Recovering After Near-Fatal Stabbin... Sat PizzaPharts 7
News Osei tabbed to lead Elk Grove's football program Sat EastwoodPharTz 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,456 • Total comments across all topics: 278,387,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC