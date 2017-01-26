Dan Evans becomes British number two at career-high ranking of 45
Dan Evans is the new British number two after his impressive run to the fourth round of the Australian Open. The 26-year-old is enjoying the best spell of his career and built on his first tour final in Sydney with a best-ever grand slam performance at Melbourne Park, where he beat Marin Cilic on his way to the l ast 16. With Andy Murray retaining his number one ranking despite a shock early exit in Australia, it is the first time in 11 years that there has been three British men in the top 50 when Murray, Tim Henman and Greg Rusedski were all present.
