Curry's 43, halfcourt shot help Warriors top Clippers 144-98
When Kevin Durant arrived in Golden State this season, Stephen Curry made an extra effort early in the season to make sure his new teammate got his shots. With his first halfcourt buzzer-beater of the season followed by a dazzling quarter, Curry looked just like the player who won the MVP the past two years.
