Curry, Durant lead Warriors past Trail Blazers 125-117

Stephen Curry had 35 points with five 3-pointers, Kevin Durant scored 30 points and blocked three shots and the Golden State Warriors beat the Portland Trail Blazers 125-117 on Wednesday night. Zaza Pachulia scored 13 points to hit double figures in consecutive games for the first time this season, just his fourth time reaching double digits for Golden State.

