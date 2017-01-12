Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce says Christian Benteke not for sale
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has confirmed that striker Christian Benteke is not for sale in the January transfer window. The 26-year-old Belgian, who has scored eight Premier League goals so far this season, has been linked with a move to China as well as a swap deal involving West Brom's Saido Berahino.
