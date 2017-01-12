Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce ...

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce says Christian Benteke not for sale

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Stroudnewsand Journal

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has confirmed that striker Christian Benteke is not for sale in the January transfer window. The 26-year-old Belgian, who has scored eight Premier League goals so far this season, has been linked with a move to China as well as a swap deal involving West Brom's Saido Berahino.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stroudnewsand Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Welcome to Lancashire - dogging capital of the UK 4 hr Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Browns 49 mins ago 10:55 p.m.Let the quarterbac... 5 hr Lenoris jr 1
News Charter Oak takes charge (Dec '08) 8 hr Wiseguy 26
News Vikings DE Danielle Hunter one of the 'Top 25 u... 9 hr Purple Faithful 4
News Western Michigan heads to Illinois as a favorite 10 hr Go Blue Forever 73
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 14 hr Chosen Traveler 32,710
News Chargers Announce They're Moving to Los Angeles 16 hr Brian roberts 1
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,406 • Total comments across all topics: 277,859,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC