Crystal Palace complete swoop for Sunderland defender Patrick van Aanholt
The 26-year-old left-back arrives for a fee Press Association Sport understands could rise to A 14million, and having signed a four-and-a-half year contract becomes their second recruit of the January transfer window after the A 12million capture of Jeffrey Schlupp. According to Palace boss Sam Allardyce, Van Aanholt played an "instrumental" role in Sunderland unexpectedly surviving relegation under Allardyce last season, and the Holland international will go straight into the Eagles squad for Tuesday's trip to Bournemouth.
