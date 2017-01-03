Colts sign CFL linebacker in hopes of...

Colts sign CFL linebacker in hopes of finding pass rusher

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

The 6-foot-2, 240-pound outside linebacker had 29 sacks and 83 tackles in 50 games with the BC Lions. Last season, Bazzie had 11 sacks in 18 games and was a West Division All-Star.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Columbus semi-finalist for futuristic, high-spe... 2 hr They cannot kill ... 3
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 15 hr Chosen Traveler 32,706
News Cleveland Browns Mock Draft 20 hr Big Al 1
News Terrible wild-card games show Super Bowl chase ... 20 hr BHM5267 1
News Anchorage mosque fields calls about Florida air... 21 hr Christine in Mich... 1
News Manning and Spurrier enter College Football Hal... 22 hr Laughing Bear Fan 1
anyone know where or how Rodney Rice's mom has ... Mon justasking2017 1
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,948 • Total comments across all topics: 277,774,831

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC