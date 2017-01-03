Colts sign CFL linebacker in hopes of finding pass rusher
The 6-foot-2, 240-pound outside linebacker had 29 sacks and 83 tackles in 50 games with the BC Lions. Last season, Bazzie had 11 sacks in 18 games and was a West Division All-Star.
