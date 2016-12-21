Chargers fire coach Mike McCoy as tea...

Chargers fire coach Mike McCoy as team weighs possible L.A. move

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

The San Diego Chargers fired Mike McCoy following a second straight last-place finish in the AFC West and a third straight season out of the playoffs. The team announced McCoy's firing about an hour after the Chargers lost 37-27 to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During... 7 hr Emerald 7
News Charter Oak takes charge (Dec '08) 9 hr bill m 25
News Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino demands win ... 11 hr Nguyet 1
News Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will not allow a... 11 hr Nguyet 1
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 11 hr Trojan 32,694
News Clemson vs Ohio State: NFL Draft Prospects to W... 12 hr felixArroyo 1
News Falcons invite Vick back to Atlanta for Dome fi... 13 hr Mr Time Traveler 1
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,213 • Total comments across all topics: 277,534,318

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC