Chargers fire coach Mike McCoy as team weighs possible L.A. move
The San Diego Chargers fired Mike McCoy following a second straight last-place finish in the AFC West and a third straight season out of the playoffs. The team announced McCoy's firing about an hour after the Chargers lost 37-27 to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
