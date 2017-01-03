Celtic assistant boss Chris Davies th...

Celtic assistant boss Chris Davies thinks West Ham undervalued Moussa Dembele

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Bucksfreepress.co.uk

A A 20million offer for Moussa Dembele would be well below Celtic's valuation, according to assistant manager Chris Davies. West Ham hinted they were prepared to pay a near club-record fee for the France Under-21 striker in an article on their official website on Thursday but Celtic have not received any official bid - and would not welcome one at the sum suggested by the Hammers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bucksfreepress.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joseph William O'Byrne Jr. (Dec '13) 26 min mike 2
News Former Fugitive Accused In Nursing Home Assault... 34 min Christsharia sLaw 3
News Raiders vs. Texans playoff preview 4 hr RAIDER MISTERIO OG 7
News Ohio.com - Neighbor fights court order to move (Nov '07) 8 hr Another neighborhood 318
News Community volunteers thanked for dedication to ... (Aug '09) 22 hr Not all sports Vo... 4
News New Aston Villa loanee Sam Johnstone is yet to ... Thu Festivus 2
women football uk Thu IBU SOPIAN 6
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,894 • Total comments across all topics: 277,667,241

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC