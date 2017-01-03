Celtic assistant boss Chris Davies thinks West Ham undervalued Moussa Dembele

A A 20million offer for Moussa Dembele would be well below Celtic's valuation, according to assistant manager Chris Davies. West Ham hinted they were prepared to pay a near club-record fee for the France Under-21 striker in an article on their official website on Thursday but Celtic have not received any official bid - and would not welcome one at the sum suggested by the Hammers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bucksfreepress.co.uk.