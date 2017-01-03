Bruins return to ice; honour player, ...

Bruins return to ice; honour player, coach and GM Schmidt

Read more: The Chronicle Herald

The hockey club observed "a moment of celebration and applause" for Milt Schmidt before its game against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night, a day after the former captain, coach and general manager died at the age of 98. "Milton Conrad Schmidt arrived here on Causeway Street in 1936. And, in many ways, he never left," the public address announcer told the crowd at the new Boston Garden.

