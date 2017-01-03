British qualifier Brydan Klein through to second round in Auckland
British qualifier Brydan Klein is through to the second round of the ASB Classic in Auckland after beating Argentina's Facundo Bagnis. Australian-born Klein, ranked 324 in the world, looked to be on his way out as he trailed 5-2 in the third set after giving up four match points in the second, but hit back for a 6-1 6-7 7-6 victory against the world number 55. Elsewhere, fifth seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas was beaten 6-1 7-5 by Joao Sousa, while Yen-Hsun Lu of Taiwan battled back from a set down to triumph 4-6 7-6 7-6 against Russian youngster Karen Khachanov.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Swindon Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleveland Browns Mock Draft
|2 hr
|Weekend at Bernies
|3
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|2 hr
|Ali
|150
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Trojan
|32,708
|Watson and Clemson dethrone top-ranked Tide, 35-31
|6 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Columbus semi-finalist for futuristic, high-spe...
|11 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Terrible wild-card games show Super Bowl chase ...
|Mon
|BHM5267
|1
|Anchorage mosque fields calls about Florida air...
|Mon
|Christine in Mich...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC