Brailsford criticises UKAD chairman f...

Brailsford criticises UKAD chairman for undermining ongoing investigation

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Sutton Guardian

Under-pressure Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford has criticised the chairman of UK Anti-Doping for undermining the ongoing investigation into allegations of wrongdoing in cycling. Brailsford, speaking publicly for the first time since being called before parliament at the Culture, Media and Sport select committee on December 19, side-stepped direct questions over his position, saying he was focusing on the future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sutton Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Fugitive Accused In Nursing Home Assault... 1 hr greymouser 7
News Cannon Blasts: McElhinney Waived, No More Third... 4 hr They cannot kill ... 1
Cheap propane or gas supplier 6 hr Lily 1
News Cleveland Browns Mock Draft 10 hr Weekend at Bernies 3
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) 10 hr Ali 150
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 11 hr Trojan 32,708
News Watson and Clemson dethrone top-ranked Tide, 35-31 14 hr Go Blue Forever 1
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,257 • Total comments across all topics: 277,798,645

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC