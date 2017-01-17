Brady leads Patriots to romp over Ste...

Brady leads Patriots to romp over Steelers

16 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

After beginning the 2016 season suspended for four games for his role in the "Deflategate" scandal, the New England quarterback carried the Patriots to an unprecedented ninth appearance in the title game, and his seventh. Brady threw for a franchise playoff-best 384 yards and three touchdowns in a 36-17 rout of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in New England's seventh consecutive AFC championship game.

