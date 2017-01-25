Bolt loses 2008 Olympic relay gold in teammate's doping case
Jamaica's men's 4x100 meters relay team, from left, Michael Fraser, Usain Bolt, Nesta Carter and Asafa Powell show their gold medals during the athletics competitions in the National Stadium at the Beijing Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates next to teammate Asafa Powell after they won the men's 4 x 100m relay final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 22, 2008.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|5 min
|HeStillDontGetIt
|3
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|Trojan
|32,720
|Texans left with QB questions after divisional ...
|3 hr
|SamplingPharts
|4
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|3 hr
|SeedPharts
|34
|Why Tony Romo won't let Jerry Jones keep him on...
|3 hr
|ArthurPharts
|11
|Hillary Clinton accused of offending Native Ame... (Apr '16)
|6 hr
|AttachedPharts
|9
|Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia against Russia in...
|8 hr
|PSTpharts
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC