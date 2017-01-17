Bills agree to hire Rick Dennison as offensive coordinator
Newly hired Bills coach Sean McDermott is placing his trust in former Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Rick Dennison to oversee Buffalo's run-heavy attack. And it might help, too, that Dennison has a connection to quarterback Tyrod Taylor, whose long-term future has been in question in Buffalo.
