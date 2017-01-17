Bills agree to hire Rick Dennison as ...

Bills agree to hire Rick Dennison as offensive coordinator

8 hrs ago

Newly hired Bills coach Sean McDermott is placing his trust in former Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Rick Dennison to oversee Buffalo's run-heavy attack. And it might help, too, that Dennison has a connection to quarterback Tyrod Taylor, whose long-term future has been in question in Buffalo.

