Ben Stokes latest England player eyeing spell in Indian Premier League
Ben Stokes is the latest England cricketer to set his heart on a spell in the Indian Premier League and believes the experience could help take him to the next level. All-rounder Stokes has put himself forward for the February 4 draft hoping to snare a lucrative contract and some priceless experience in one of the world's premier Twenty20 competitions.
