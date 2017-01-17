Bagwell, Raines, Ivan Rodriguez elect...

Bagwell, Raines, Ivan Rodriguez elected to Hall of Fame

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez were elected to baseball's Hall of Fame on Wednesday, earning the honor as Trevor Hoffman and Vladimir Guerrero fell just short. Steroids-tainted stars Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were passed over for the fifth straight year by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 8 hr Trojan 32,715
News Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets 8 hr Derrick 2
News WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16) 8 hr Derrick 2
News Rockwood woman, 28, charged with raping 13-year... (Mar '12) 15 hr Lady vols 62
News Supermodel Adriana Lima attends Patriots game t... 17 hr Gisele Buncheeks 2
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) Wed sfdgdf 157
News Principal's turnaround pays off (Nov '07) Wed Late to the party 26
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,074 • Total comments across all topics: 278,048,490

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC