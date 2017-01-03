Arsene Wenger, right, has lifted the ...

Arsene Wenger, right, has lifted the FA Cup with Arsenal a record-equalling six occasions

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Watford Observer

Arsene Wenger insists the FA Cup is a "big priority" for Arsenal this season as he looks set to buck the growing trend by naming a strong side at Preston on Saturday. Many clubs, not restricted only to the Premier League, have suggested they will make drastic alterations to their starting line-ups for their respective third-round ties as they look to manage fixture congestion and keep fringe players happy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watford Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Multiple Dead In Ft. Lauderdale Airport Shootin... 5 min andet1987 4
News NASCAR: Atlanta Motor Speedway plans repave 1 hr MrTinkertrain24 3
News Joseph William O'Byrne Jr. (Dec '13) 3 hr mike 2
News Former Fugitive Accused In Nursing Home Assault... 3 hr Christsharia sLaw 3
News Raiders vs. Texans playoff preview 7 hr RAIDER MISTERIO OG 7
News Ohio.com - Neighbor fights court order to move (Nov '07) 11 hr Another neighborhood 318
News Community volunteers thanked for dedication to ... (Aug '09) Thu Not all sports Vo... 4
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,050 • Total comments across all topics: 277,671,901

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC