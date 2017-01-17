Arsene Wenger pleased to have Danny W...

Arsene Wenger pleased to have Danny Welback back in contention for Arsenal

Arsene Wenger is ready to unleash Danny Welbeck back onto the Premier League after insisting the Arsenal forward could have prevented England's humiliating Euro 2016 exit if he had been fit. The 26-year-old returned from a second serious knee injury in the space of two years in the recent FA Cup third-round win over Preston.

