Arsene Wenger jokes: Arsenal's detractors 'would like to put me in jail'

Arsene Wenger has joked Arsenal's detractors "would like to put me in jail" in response to suggestions his four-match touchline ban for pushing a fourth official was too lenient. Wenger watched from the stands as Arsenal swatted Southampton aside 5-0 at St Mary's on Saturday, marching untroubled into the FA Cup's fifth round.

