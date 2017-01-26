Arsene Wenger jokes: Arsenal's detractors 'would like to put me in jail'
Arsene Wenger has joked Arsenal's detractors "would like to put me in jail" in response to suggestions his four-match touchline ban for pushing a fourth official was too lenient. Wenger watched from the stands as Arsenal swatted Southampton aside 5-0 at St Mary's on Saturday, marching untroubled into the FA Cup's fifth round.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Basingstoke Gazette.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Too many blacks in the NFL (Aug '09)
|5 hr
|PlaterPharts
|64
|Carl Frampton loses WBA featherweight title in ...
|16 hr
|NotEnoughPharts
|2
|Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia against Russia in...
|18 hr
|FirsrPhartz
|5
|Syracuse 82 - Florida State 72: Orange take dow...
|18 hr
|MaintainPhartz
|2
|Woman Still Recovering After Near-Fatal Stabbin...
|Sat
|PizzaPharts
|7
|Osei tabbed to lead Elk Grove's football program
|Sat
|EastwoodPharTz
|2
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Sat
|DepositPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC