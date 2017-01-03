Arsene Wenger: Arsenal are perfecting...

Arsene Wenger: Arsenal are perfecting late comebacks

Read more: Thurrock Gazette

The Gunners came from behind and snatched a last-gasp 2-1 victory to avoid frustration in their FA Cup third-round tie at Championship side Preston on Saturday. That came after they beat West Brom with a late winner and claimed a dramatic last-minute draw at Bournemouth over the Christmas period.

Chicago, IL

