Arsenal captain Per Mertesacker staying with Gunners for one more year

Arsene Wenger has announced Arsenal have taken up a one-year option to extend captain Per Mertesacker's contract at the Emirates Stadium. The 32-year-old defender has yet to play for the Gunners this season after suffering a serious knee injury in a July friendly against Lens, and his deal was due to expire at the end of the campaign.

