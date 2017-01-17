Arizona's Trier tested positive for PED
Arizona sophomore Allonzo Trier, who has yet to play this season, admitted Wednesday that he tested positive for a banned performance-enhancing drug. The 6-foot-5 Trier, who came to Arizona as the marquee player in coach Sean Miller's recruiting class, had a strong freshman season, averaging 14.8 points.
