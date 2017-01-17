Angelique Kerber was the second numbe...

Angelique Kerber was the second number one seed to crash out on a day of shocks in Melbourne

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Penarth Times

Defending champion Angelique Kerber bowed out in the Australian Open fourth round after being blown away by American Coco Vandeweghe. Kerber was the second number one seed to crash out on a day of shocks in Melbourne after Andy Murray had earlier been beaten in the men's tournament by German Mischa Zverev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penarth Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's Dark, Weird, Inaugural Campaign Speech 2 hr Enzo49 75
News Packers' Allison charged with misdemeanor drug ... 3 hr PossessionPharts 3
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 9 hr Trojan 32,718
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... 12 hr T Bone 2
News UW Student Accused Of Sexual Assault Asks For 4... Sat shot first whites 17
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) Sat DrinkPhartz 161
News Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10) Sat The Worlds Bigges... 9
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,446 • Total comments across all topics: 278,158,715

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC