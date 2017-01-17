Angelique Kerber was the second number one seed to crash out on a day of shocks in Melbourne
Defending champion Angelique Kerber bowed out in the Australian Open fourth round after being blown away by American Coco Vandeweghe. Kerber was the second number one seed to crash out on a day of shocks in Melbourne after Andy Murray had earlier been beaten in the men's tournament by German Mischa Zverev.
