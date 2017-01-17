Angelique Kerber avoids birthday blue...

Angelique Kerber avoids birthday blues by beating stubborn Carina Witthoeft

Angelique Kerber revelled as Rod Laver Arena sang her happy birthday but it was not all smiles for the top seed against Carina Witthoeft in the Australian Open second round. Kerber, who turned 29 on Wednesday, was made to dig deep for her 6-2 6-7 6-2 victory over her German compatriot, who led by a break in the decider, after winning nine points in a row.

