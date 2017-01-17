Andy Murray's ankle 'a little bit sore' but he gets through practice unscathed

Andy Murray admitted his ankle still felt sore on Thursday but the Scot was able to practice unhindered as he prepares for his Australian Open third-round clash with Sam Querrey. Murray spent an hour and a half training on Court 17 at Melbourne Park and there was no visible sign of discomfort as he engaged in his usual hitting routine with full-time coach Jamie Delgado.

