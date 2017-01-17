Andy Murray's ankle 'a little bit sor...

Andy Murray's ankle 'a little bit sore' but he gets through practice unscathed

Read more: Andover Advertiser

Andy Murray admitted his ankle still felt sore on Thursday but the Scot was able to practice unhindered as he prepares for his Australian Open third-round clash with Sam Querrey. Murray spent an hour and a half training on Court 17 at Melbourne Park and there was no visible sign of discomfort as he engaged in his usual hitting routine with full-time coach Jamie Delgado.

