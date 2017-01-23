Andy Murray should miss GB's Davis Cu...

Andy Murray should miss GB's Davis Cup tie with Canada says captain Leon Smith

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Warrington Guardian

Great Britain's Davis Cup captain Leon Smith believes Andy Murray would be better off skipping next week's World Group tie against Canada. Murray flew home from Melbourne on Monday night following his shock Australian Open defeat to Mischa Zverev and must now decide whether to make the trip to Ottawa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Warrington Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... 6 min Cath League of Du... 4
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) 2 hr EggRollPhartz 166
News Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia against Russia in... 9 hr CCCC 1
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) 12 hr Trisha 3
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) 12 hr Lisa 3
News The Yankees should be selling 12 hr FrankPharts 3
News Trump's Dark, Weird, Inaugural Campaign Speech 13 hr A TROLL NAMED SLACK 84
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,899 • Total comments across all topics: 278,203,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC