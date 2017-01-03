Andy Murray sees off Nicolas Almagro to reach Qatar Open semis
Andy Murray survived a scare to book his place in the semi-finals of the Qatar Open with a hard-fought victory over Nicolas Almagro. The world number one began slowly in Doha and appeared frustrated for much of the match as he battled to a 7-6 7-5 success over the unseeded Spaniard.
