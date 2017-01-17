Andy Murray philosophical after Austr...

Andy Murray philosophical after Australian Open upset

9 hrs ago

Andy Murray offered no excuses after losing to world number 50 Mischa Zverev and crashing out of the Australian Open. Murray had been heavy favourite to clinch a first Melbourne title following the early exit of Novak Djokovic but Zverev produced a volleying masterclass on Rod Laver Arena to seal a 7-5 5-7 6-2 6-4 victory.

