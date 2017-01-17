Andy Murray philosophical after Australian Open upset

Andy Murray offered no excuses after losing to world number 50 Mischa Zverev and crashing out of the Australian Open. Murray had been heavy favourite to clinch a first Melbourne title following the early exit of Novak Djokovic but Zverev produced a volleying masterclass on Rod Laver Arena to seal a 7-5 5-7 6-2 6-4 victory.

