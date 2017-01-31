Andrea Ranocchia has joined Hull on l...

Andrea Ranocchia has joined Hull on loan for the rest of the season

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Freepressseries.co.uk

Hull have confirmed the signing of defender Andrea Ranocchia on loan from Inter Milan until the end of the season. The Italian, 28, could make his debut for the club at Manchester United on Wednesday evening, and represents their sixth signing of the transfer window.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Freepressseries.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Super Bowl at the Open Door Mission (Feb '08) 7 hr MissionPharts 19
News Column: A preview of things to expect during Su... 9 hr DuringPharts 3
News National Signing Day 2017: What To Watch For On... 9 hr NationalPharts 4
News NFL legends star in Super Bowl spot (Jan '15) 14 hr SuperPharts 5
News Rockwood woman, 28, charged with raping 13-year... (Mar '12) 14 hr TakenPharts 66
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) 14 hr TravelPharts 170
News Trump's Dark, Weird, Inaugural Campaign Speech Mon SayPharts 94
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,666 • Total comments across all topics: 278,441,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC