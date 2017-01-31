Andrea Ranocchia has joined Hull on loan for the rest of the season
Hull have confirmed the signing of defender Andrea Ranocchia on loan from Inter Milan until the end of the season. The Italian, 28, could make his debut for the club at Manchester United on Wednesday evening, and represents their sixth signing of the transfer window.
