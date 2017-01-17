An Olympic gold medal from the Rio Games
The government agency that funds Great Britain's Olympic and Paralympic athletes has been accused of depriving sports of the chance to prove they can win medals and ignoring the link between elite and grass-roots sport. Tuesday marked the deadline for sports to start the appeal process against UK Sport's decision to give them no funding for Tokyo 2020 and eight sports have contacted the agency to say they want a second hearing.
