Allen has season-high 22 as Grizzlies down Rockets 110-105

Memphis Grizzlies forward James Ennis, right, drives past Houston Rockets forward Corey Brewer in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Houston. Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley, right, blocks the shot of Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Houston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.