Alexander Radulov leads Montreal Canadiens past Calgary Flames 5-1

7 hrs ago

Alexander Radulov scored twice to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 5-1 victory over the Flames on Tuesday night to extend Calgary's losing skid to four games. Andrew Shaw, Tomas Plekanec and Daniel Carr also scored for Montreal , while Carey Price made 30 saves for the win.

