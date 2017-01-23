Alexander Radulov leads Montreal Canadiens past Calgary Flames 5-1
Alexander Radulov scored twice to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 5-1 victory over the Flames on Tuesday night to extend Calgary's losing skid to four games. Andrew Shaw, Tomas Plekanec and Daniel Carr also scored for Montreal , while Carey Price made 30 saves for the win.
