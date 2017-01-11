Alex Ovechkin scores 35 seconds in to game to record 1,000th point
Ovechkin scored 35 seconds into the Washington Capitals' game against Sidney Crosby and the rival Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night to become the 84th player in NHL history to record 1,000 career points. Skating down the right wing, Ovechkin curled, dragged and fired a shot past Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury to set off a reaction many times louder than a normal goal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BuzzFeed's Trump Story Called 'Media's Latest S...
|6 hr
|berklee
|2
|Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p...
|8 hr
|johnnyj
|1
|Western Michigan heads to Illinois as a favorite
|10 hr
|Buffalo Bull
|72
|Raiders vs. Texans playoff preview
|11 hr
|TexasRaider
|11
|Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15)
|13 hr
|Heinousanus
|14
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|13 hr
|power
|151
|Packers' Allison charged with misdemeanor drug ...
|18 hr
|Laughing Bear Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC