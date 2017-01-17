Alex Hales injured his finger while f...

Alex Hales injured his finger while fielding in the second one-day international

Opener Alex Hales could miss the rest of England's limited-overs tour of India after injuring the little finger of his right hand. Hales sustained the injury in the field during Thursday's defeat in the second one-day international, attempting to catch centurion Mahendra Singh Dhoni but suffering an awkward blow in the process.

