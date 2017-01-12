Alastair Cook's position has come und...

Alastair Cook's position has come under scrutiny following a succession of poor results in 2016

England Test captain Alastair Cook will meet director of cricket Andrew Strauss on Friday but Press Association Sport understands there will be no decision on his future. Cook suggested after the side's 4-0 defeat in India before Christmas that he would take time to consider his future after four years and a record 59 matches at the helm.

