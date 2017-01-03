AFC Wimbledon held by Sutton in FA Cup

10 hrs ago Read more: Evesham Journal

Two famous names of FA Cups past will be in the fourth-round draw, but the League One Dons can count themselves fortunate after surviving a scare against their National League neighbours. The old Wimbledon were of course winners in 1988 when they shocked mighty Liverpool, while on this very day in 1989 Sutton knocked out the previous season's holders, Coventry.

