AFC holds on to defeat NFC 20-13 in Pro Bowl

4 hrs ago

Andy Dalton completed 10 of 12 passes for 100 yards and engineered two scoring drives to help lead the AFC to a 20-13 victory over the NFC in the Pro Bowl on Sunday night.

Chicago, IL

