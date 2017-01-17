AB de Villiers has ruled himself out ...

AB de Villiers has ruled himself out of South Africa's summer Test series against England

Read more: South Wales Guardian

South Africa's linchpin batsman AB de Villiers has made himself unavailable for this summer's Test tour of England. De Villiers, who took over the captaincy of his country from Hashim Amla in a 2-1 defeat at home to England last winter, was expected to return from his elbow injury in time for the re-match in July and August.

Chicago, IL

